Morgan Hoffmann shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Morgan Hoffmann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his round tied for 54th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Hoffmann hit his 106 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hoffmann's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffmann had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Hoffmann chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoffmann's 75 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.