  • Morgan Hoffmann shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Morgan Hoffmann makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Morgan Hoffmann makes birdie on No. 2 at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Morgan Hoffmann makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.