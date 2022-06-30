Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Thompson's tee shot went 186 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Thompson hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.