Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
June 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson drains 16-foot birdie putt at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 290 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Thompson's tee shot went 186 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Thompson hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.
