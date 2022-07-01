Michael Gligic delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the John Deere Classic

Michael Gligic hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Gligic finished his day in 2nd at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Michael Gligic hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Gligic had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 6 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 7 under for the round.