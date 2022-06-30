Max McGreevy shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Max McGreevy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

McGreevy tee shot went 187 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McGreevy's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGreevy had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.