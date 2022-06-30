Maverick McNealy putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

Maverick McNealy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Naegel is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Maverick McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, McNealy had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, McNealy's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McNealy's 71 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, McNealy's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, McNealy chipped his fourth shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.