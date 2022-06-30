  • Matthias Schwab posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Matthias Schwab makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthias Schwab drains birdie putt at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Matthias Schwab makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.