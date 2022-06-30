Matthias Schwab posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the John Deere Classic

Matthias Schwab hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Schwab finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Matthias Schwab hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Schwab missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwab had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.