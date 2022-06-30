Matt Wallace shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 81st at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Wallace had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

Wallace his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

Wallace tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 1 over for the round.