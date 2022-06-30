10-over 81 by Matt Every in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Matt Every hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Every finished his round in 77th at 10 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Taylor Moore, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Every's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Every's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Every's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Every got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Every to 6 over for the round.