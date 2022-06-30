Martin Trainer shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Martin Trainer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Trainer hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 596-yard par-5 10th. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Trainer's 181 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Trainer hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Trainer had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Trainer's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.