Martin Laird shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 7 under; and Ricky Barnes, Chris Naegel, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Laird got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Laird got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Laird's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Laird had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.