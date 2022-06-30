Mark Hubbard shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Hubbard hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hubbard's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hubbard had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.