Mark Hensby rebounds from poor front in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Mark Hensby hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hensby finished his round tied for 26th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Mark Hensby reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hensby to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hensby got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hensby to even-par for the round.

Hensby got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hensby to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Hensby chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hensby to even for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hensby hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hensby to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hensby's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hensby to 1 under for the round.