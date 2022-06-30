Luke Gannon putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 first round in the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Luke Gannon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gannon finished his round tied for 124th at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Naegel, Denny McCarthy, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Luke Gannon's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gannon's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gannon to 1 over for the round.

Gannon got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gannon to 2 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gannon's his second shot went 35 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Gannon's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.