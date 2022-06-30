Lucas Glover shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 122nd at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Glover's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Glover to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Glover chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Glover's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.