Lee Hodges shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Lee Hodges hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Hodges chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hodges's 113 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hodges had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hodges's 99 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 4 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.