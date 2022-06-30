Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Griffin's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Griffin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Griffin's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.