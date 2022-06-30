Kramer Hickok finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 41st at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Naegel is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hickok got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.