Kevin Tway finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 68th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 10th, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Tway's 171 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Tway's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 17th. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Tway hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Tway to even-par for the round.