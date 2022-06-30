Kevin Streelman putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Kevin Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

Streelman missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.