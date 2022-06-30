Kevin Stadler shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Kevin Stadler hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 148th at 7 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Stadler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stadler's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Stadler got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Stadler had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Stadler hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Stadler to 5 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stadler's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Stadler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stadler to 7 over for the round.