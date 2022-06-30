Kevin Chappell shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Kevin Chappell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Naegel, Ricky Barnes, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Chappell had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Chappell hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Chappell chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.