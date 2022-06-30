-
Kelly Kraft shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
June 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kraft had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kraft's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Kraft had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.
Kraft got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.
