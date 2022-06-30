Kelly Kraft shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kraft had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kraft's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Kraft had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.