K.J. Choi shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, K.J. Choi hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Choi finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Choi's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Choi's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Choi had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.