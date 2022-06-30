  • K.J. Choi shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, K.J. Choi makes a 13-foot birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

