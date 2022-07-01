Justin Lower shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Justin Lower hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Lower hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Lower chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Lower chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lower had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

After a 233 yard drive on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lower's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.