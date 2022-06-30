Joshua Creel shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Joshua Creel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Creel finished his round tied for 100th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Naegel, Ricky Barnes, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-5 10th, Creel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to even-par for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Creel hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Creel to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Creel chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

Creel got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Creel to 1 over for the round.