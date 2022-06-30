Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Naegel, Denny McCarthy, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 10th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

Bramlett his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 over for the round.