Jonathan Byrd putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Jonathan Byrd hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Jonathan Byrd got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jonathan Byrd to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Byrd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Byrd's 164 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Byrd had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Byrd got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Byrd to even for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Byrd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Byrd at 1 under for the round.