Jonas Blixt shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Jonas Blixt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Blixt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Blixt to even for the round.

On his second stroke on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Blixt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Blixt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Blixt at even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Blixt's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 2 over for the round.