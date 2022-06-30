Johnson Wagner shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Johnson Wagner hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 122nd at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wagner to 1 over for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Wagner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Wagner at even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Wagner's tee shot went 126 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wagner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wagner to even-par for the round.

Wagner got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wagner had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

Wagner got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wagner to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wagner's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.