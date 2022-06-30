John Senden shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, John Senden hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Senden finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Senden hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Senden's 125 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Senden to even-par for the round.

Senden got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Senden reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to even for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Senden got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Senden to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Senden's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 4 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Senden's his second shot went 32 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.