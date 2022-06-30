John Merrick shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

John Merrick hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merrick finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Merrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Merrick had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Merrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 158-yard par-3 green 16th, Merrick suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Merrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Merrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Merrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Merrick suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merrick at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Merrick's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merrick to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Merrick missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Merrick to 3 under for the round.