John Huh shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, John Huh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 11th, Huh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Huh's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.