Strong putting brings Jim Knous an even-par round one of the John Deere Classic

Jim Knous hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knous finished his day tied for 68th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Jim Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jim Knous to 1 over for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 2 over for the round.

Knous had a fantastic chip-in on the 186-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 37 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to even-par for the round.