  • Strong putting brings Jason Dufner an even-par round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Dufner rolls in a 31-foot birdie putt at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.