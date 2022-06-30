Strong putting brings Jason Dufner an even-par round one of the John Deere Classic

Jason Dufner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 68th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Jason Dufner hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Dufner's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.