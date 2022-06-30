Jared Wolfe shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Jared Wolfe hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his round tied for 106th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Wolfe hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Wolfe's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wolfe got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wolfe to even-par for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Wolfe got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 over for the round.