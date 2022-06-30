James Hahn shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Hahn's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hahn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hahn at even-par for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hahn had a 212 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 45-foot putt for eagle. This put Hahn at 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.