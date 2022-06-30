-
J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the first at the John Deere Classic
June 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Poston finished his round in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, J.T. Poston had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Poston's 174 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Poston had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 8 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Poston missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Poston to 8 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 9 under for the round.
