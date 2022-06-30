  • J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the first at the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston holes 26-footer for birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.