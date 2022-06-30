Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Norlander hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Norlander got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.