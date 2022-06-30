Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Buckley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.