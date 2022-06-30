Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Higgs got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Higgs at even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Higgs's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Higgs's 166 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 under for the round.