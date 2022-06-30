Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Lebioda's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Lebioda had a 227 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.