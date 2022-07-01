Greyson Sigg comes back from a rocky start in round one of the John Deere Classic

Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sigg finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Greyson Sigg got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Greyson Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Sigg missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Sigg to even-par for the round.