Greg Chalmers shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Greg Chalmers hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 103rd at 7 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Chalmers's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Chalmers had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Chalmers hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Chalmers to 4 over for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chalmers to 5 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to 6 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Chalmers's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 6 over for the round.