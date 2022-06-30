Grayson Murray putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

Grayson Murray hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Murray finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Grayson Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grayson Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Murray had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Murray hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Murray's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Murray hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.