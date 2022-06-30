Fabián Gómez shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Fabián Gómez hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 41st at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Taylor Moore, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to even-par for the round.