Emiliano Grillo putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Naegel is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Emiliano Grillo hit his 97 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Grillo's 93 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Grillo had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.