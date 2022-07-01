Dylan Wu putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Dylan Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Dylan Wu got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dylan Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wu hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wu's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.