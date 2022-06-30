Dylan Frittelli posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the first round of the John Deere Classic

Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 10th, Dylan Frittelli hit his 124 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.