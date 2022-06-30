Doug Ghim shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Doug Ghim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 122nd at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Ghim hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Ghim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Ghim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at 1 over for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.