Doc Redman putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Doc Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Redman's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

Redman hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Redman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Redman hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Redman hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.